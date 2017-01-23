CHS Pics | Salvage at 14th Ave's Progressive Missionary Baptist Church
CHS stopped by the demolition site earlier this month as a crew from Earthwise Architectural Salvage carefully went about preserving some of the old building's features including its amazing stained glass. "The age of it is really the crazy thing," Earthwise's Aaron Blanchard said.
