Body found in Volunteer Park identified as Capitol Hill woman

A longtime part of Capitol Hill and the Seattle coffee scene, Vanderbeck was a popular Vivace barista and opened Watertown cafe on 12th Ave with two fellow Vivace employees before closing the venue in 2010 . Writing about Watertown in 2009 , the Seattle Times said Vanderbeck had been pulling shots since 1985, starting at a Nordstrom's espresso cart "and moving in 1989 to Vivace's original espresso cart outside Washington Mutual on Broadway."

