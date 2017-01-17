Body found at Pillar Rock identified ...

Body found at Pillar Rock identified as missing Seattle man

A Texas forensics lab has used DNA to confirm that a skeleton found on the bank of the Columbia River near Altoona in May is missing hiker Richard Donald Arneson . Arneson, 62, was last seen at the Westwood shopping center in West Seattle in February of last year.

