Be:Seattle kicks off Tenant Rights Bootcamps across city

On Jan. 11, community organizing nonprofit Be:Seattle and the Legal Action Center held the first of six Tenant Rights Bootcamps to be held across the city through March. Dozens of area renters packed into Top Pot Doughnuts on Summit Avenue to gain a rudimentary overview of tenancy laws in Seattle.

