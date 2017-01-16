Are you or is someone you know a caregiver?

According to statistics, 80% of all caregiving for adults is done by unpaid family and friends! Informal caregivers, estimated in 2015 at 66 million and growing, have long been the foundation of long term care in the U.S. Supporting these unsung heroes is a mission of Lutheran Community Services Northwest, in conjunction with Alki United Church of Christ in West Seattle. Support U: Fostering Caregiver Wellness is a series of 3 classes developed by a geriatric social worker and author and delivered by trained volunteers in local congregations.

