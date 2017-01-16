Are you or is someone you know a care...

Are you or is someone you know a caregiver?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Seattle Herald

According to statistics, 80% of all caregiving for adults is done by unpaid family and friends! Informal caregivers, estimated in 2015 at 66 million and growing, have long been the foundation of long term care in the U.S. Supporting these unsung heroes is a mission of Lutheran Community Services Northwest, in conjunction with Alki United Church of Christ in West Seattle. Support U: Fostering Caregiver Wellness is a series of 3 classes developed by a geriatric social worker and author and delivered by trained volunteers in local congregations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
3 Seahawks players who didn't play in week 6 vs... 47 min Falcon Fan 2
Trump vs Clinton 2016 6 hr Prophet Atlantis 15
[]=[]? pure Puyallup / Tacoma (Oct '13) Sun Ethanblack520 3
Need sub strip in west seattle Sat Ethanblack520 6
Blues Fri IndiansFan 1
Federal Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt. Jan 11 Jim 1
Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12) Jan 9 sympathyforthedevil8 427
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for King County was issued at January 16 at 5:42AM PST

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,485 • Total comments across all topics: 277,966,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC