Are you or is someone you know a caregiver?
According to statistics, 80% of all caregiving for adults is done by unpaid family and friends! Informal caregivers, estimated in 2015 at 66 million and growing, have long been the foundation of long term care in the U.S. Supporting these unsung heroes is a mission of Lutheran Community Services Northwest, in conjunction with Alki United Church of Christ in West Seattle. Support U: Fostering Caregiver Wellness is a series of 3 classes developed by a geriatric social worker and author and delivered by trained volunteers in local congregations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Herald.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Seahawks players who didn't play in week 6 vs...
|47 min
|Falcon Fan
|2
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|6 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|15
|[]=[]? pure Puyallup / Tacoma (Oct '13)
|Sun
|Ethanblack520
|3
|Need sub strip in west seattle
|Sat
|Ethanblack520
|6
|Blues
|Fri
|IndiansFan
|1
|Federal Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt.
|Jan 11
|Jim
|1
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|Jan 9
|sympathyforthedevil8
|427
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC