Arbor Heights School

Arbor Heights School

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Daily Journal of Commerce

The new Arbor Heights School is an 90,000-square-foot replacement of the old Arbor Heights Elementary School in West Seattle. The $42.7 million project not only replaced the old school, it doubled its capacity while providing additional outdoor space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Daily Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10) 8 hr Anonymous 9
Trump vs Clinton 2016 11 hr Rin Tin Tin 13
Need sub strip in west seattle Jan 1 Seachick2001 4
High School Students React to Climate Change Dec 27 sympathyforthedevil8 9
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16) Dec 26 ETG 31
amozon Dec 26 kyman 1
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,116 • Total comments across all topics: 277,585,549

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC