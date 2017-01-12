Activists Hold Anti-Incarceration Ral...

Activists Hold Anti-Incarceration Rally Outside Youth Jail After...

Anti-incarceration activists gathered outside of the King County Youth Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon as part of an appeal to stop the City of Seattle's Department of Construction and Inspections from issuing a master use permit allowing the construction of a new youth prison. The new facility, which was approved by voters in 2012 , will be called the Children and Family Justice Center .

