Activists Hold Anti-Incarceration Rally Outside Youth Jail After...
Anti-incarceration activists gathered outside of the King County Youth Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon as part of an appeal to stop the City of Seattle's Department of Construction and Inspections from issuing a master use permit allowing the construction of a new youth prison. The new facility, which was approved by voters in 2012 , will be called the Children and Family Justice Center .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Seahawks players who didn't play in week 6 vs...
|Thu
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Federal Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt.
|Wed
|Jim
|1
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|Jan 9
|sympathyforthedevil8
|427
|Seahawks story lines and article links for Seah...
|Jan 9
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|seahawks paul richardson steps up!
|Jan 8
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Dahnhak Yoga Masters guilty of Bullbaiting they...
|Jan 7
|Seattle chiroprac...
|2
|Seattle chiropractor accused of having sex with... (Sep '07)
|Jan 7
|Seattle chiroprac...
|17
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC