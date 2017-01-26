A conversation with Michele Mitchell of 'The Uncondemned'
Michele Mitchell is an award-winning investigative reporter, with a broadcasting career that included stints at CNN Headline News, and on the PBS show NOW with Bill Moyers. That didn't stop her first documentary, "Haiti: Where Did the Money Go?" from winning the 2013 Edward R. Murrow Award for News Documentary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Queen Anne & Magnolia News.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blues
|Tue
|Kayleerav
|3
|Shady place for a dead drop in Seattle?
|Mon
|l_day
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Jan 22
|Danl Boone
|17
|seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16)
|Jan 22
|frank januzelli
|33
|Who owns Topix
|Jan 21
|Kyle
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15)
|Jan 17
|Danielle Edvalds
|22
|3 Seahawks players who didn't play in week 6 vs...
|Jan 16
|Falcon Fan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC