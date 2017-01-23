A chef with a vision, Brian Clevenger serves up fresh pasta, seafood, ...
He wants every neighborhood to have a top-notch restaurant that serves homemade pasta and fresh seafood - and he's ready to do his part in making that dream a reality. Clevenger has already achieved success with Vendemmia and East Anchor Seafood in Madrona and about a month ago, opened the doors to his new place in his own neighborhood, 4147 California Ave SW.
