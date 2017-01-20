201 Galer St, #460 listed at $450,000...

201 Galer St, #460 listed at $450,000. You can see the full listing here .

21 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

If you gaze up at Queen Anne Hill from downtown you'll see two major structures: The broadcast towers and the neoclassical Queen Anne High. The area is home to a number of historic al landmarks, but since 1984 the old high school has been one of the most regal.

