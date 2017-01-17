1-90 remains closed Thursday as crews...

1-90 remains closed Thursday as crews wait to clear debris

Interstate 90 remains closed in both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg Thursday morning after a storm Tuesday brought ice, snow, falling rocks and trees to the east-west highway. State transportation officials said crews will head out at sunrise Thursday to determine if debris can be safely cleared from the roadway.

