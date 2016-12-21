Winter Solstice Sunset Watch 2016 with Alice
With a few days of below-freezing weather, you might forget that technically, winter hasn't even started yet. It officially arrives at 2:44 am our time Wednesday - and hours later, Alice Enevoldsen will be at West Seattle's Solstice Park for her quarterly sunset watch: Actual sunset is supposed to be at 4:20 pm, but we have noticed that the Sun sets about 10 minutes earlier than the USNO says, because of the horizon altitude.
