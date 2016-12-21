Winter Solstice Sunset Watch 2016 with Alice

With a few days of below-freezing weather, you might forget that technically, winter hasn't even started yet. It officially arrives at 2:44 am our time Wednesday - and hours later, Alice Enevoldsen will be at West Seattle's Solstice Park for her quarterly sunset watch: Actual sunset is supposed to be at 4:20 pm, but we have noticed that the Sun sets about 10 minutes earlier than the USNO says, because of the horizon altitude.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.