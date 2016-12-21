What You Need to Do for Literary Seattle in 2017
Book reviewing is a funny business. You're expected to read, process, and devise a response to a text in a matter of weeks or days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Seahawks Glad You Lost
|12 hr
|Lance
|2
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|Fri
|sympathyforthedevil8
|422
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Fri
|Ex Resident
|8
|Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10)
|Thu
|Klaus ristau
|8
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Dec 22
|sympathyforthedevil8
|11
|starbucks built on indian graves in Elizabethto...
|Dec 21
|Starbucks on graves
|1
|Pike Street Senior Center - Hello Jeannie Falls
|Dec 19
|No Way United
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC