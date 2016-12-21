West Seattle weather: Seeing some snow
The newest forecast from the National Weather Service says, "A SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW IN THE AFTERNOON. SNOW LEVEL NEAR 500 FEET."
