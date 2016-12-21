West Seattle scene: Vigil for the orcas
Though the Southern Resident Killer Whales were declared an endangered species in 2005, they're not recovering, the federal government acknowledges , saying that the population "remains small and vulnerable and has not had a net increase in abundance since the mid-1980s." The three pods together now number just 79 after J34's death last week in British Columbia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Tue
|sympathyforthedevil8
|9
|the real truth about the jews
|Mon
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16)
|Dec 26
|ETG
|31
|amozon
|Dec 26
|kyman
|1
|Warning! Ulta In Tukwila Will Ruin Your Hair (Oct '07)
|Dec 25
|CathrineMcmullen
|24
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|Dec 23
|sympathyforthedevil8
|422
|Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10)
|Dec 22
|Klaus ristau
|8
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC