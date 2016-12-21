West Seattle scene: Standing Rock sup...

West Seattle scene: Standing Rock supporters in Admiral

Saturday Dec 24

West Seattle Neighbors for Peace and Justice called attention to Wells Fargo's substantial investments in the Dakota Access Pipeline. In the photo they are singing a song to the tune of 'Let It Snow,' with the refrain, 'Move your dough! Move your dough! Move your dough!' Opponents of the pipeline - or its original route, which the Army Corps of Engineers is re-examining - have been encouraging people to take their money out of the financial institutions bankrolling it.

Seattle, WA

