West Seattle scene: Standing Rock supporters in Admiral
West Seattle Neighbors for Peace and Justice called attention to Wells Fargo's substantial investments in the Dakota Access Pipeline. In the photo they are singing a song to the tune of 'Let It Snow,' with the refrain, 'Move your dough! Move your dough! Move your dough!' Opponents of the pipeline - or its original route, which the Army Corps of Engineers is re-examining - have been encouraging people to take their money out of the financial institutions bankrolling it.
