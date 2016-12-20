Seattle Voted For ST3 Because the Cit...

Seattle Voted For ST3 Because the City Stopped Moving: Congestion Up 35 Percent

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Stranger

The reason why Link is so popular , and why its ambitious expansion, ST3, was strongly approved by voters, most likely has nothing to do with Sound Transit's aggressive ad campaign or anything like our region's increasing enlightenment about the social, economic, health, and environmental benefits of public forms of transportation. No. It's just simply that driving around the city has become impossible.

