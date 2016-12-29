Seattle Parks and Recreation Martin Luther King, Jr. Day closures
Many Seattle Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. These facilities and services are CLOSED: A Community centers A Teen centers A Environmental Learning Centers A Indoor swimming pools A Small craft centers A Moorage Operations Office These facilities are OPEN on regular schedules: A Boat ramps A Interbay, Jackson Park, Jefferson Park and West Seattle golf courses A Amy Yee Tennis Center We encourage our readers to comment.
