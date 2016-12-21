Seattle Central seeks bids to develop...

Seattle Central seeks bids to develop two Broadway properties

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Capitol Hill Blog

"The 907-909 Pine site is comprised of two buildings and an adjoining parking lot totaling approximately 25,400 square feet. The westernmost lot at 907 Pine Street, the South Annex, is currently occupied by a small number of staff offices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capitol Hill Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Seahawks Glad You Lost 12 hr Lance 2
Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12) Fri sympathyforthedevil8 422
High School Students React to Climate Change Fri Ex Resident 8
Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10) Thu Klaus ristau 8
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Dec 22 sympathyforthedevil8 11
starbucks built on indian graves in Elizabethto... Dec 21 Starbucks on graves 1
Pike Street Senior Center - Hello Jeannie Falls Dec 19 No Way United 2
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,730 • Total comments across all topics: 277,321,935

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC