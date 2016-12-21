Point Defiance-Tahlequah ferry out through Friday
The ferry will be out of service until at least Friday, pushing traffic to and from Vashon to the north-end ferry to Fauntleroy in West Seattle. The ferry will be out of service until at least Friday, pushing traffic to and from Vashon to the north-end ferry to Fauntleroy in West Seattle.
