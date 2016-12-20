Pearl Jam to be inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Pearl Jam, intimately connected to West Seattle, by lead singer Eddie Vedder's home here will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame next April. The band was inducted in the Performer category.
