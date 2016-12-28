Package thieves return to the neighborhood
Jed had multiple packages stolen from his home at 17th and 65th. "Multiple packages were supposedly delivered but we never got them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Viewing Feed.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need sub strip in west seattle
|26 min
|top1jack
|3
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Dec 27
|sympathyforthedevil8
|9
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16)
|Dec 26
|ETG
|31
|amozon
|Dec 26
|kyman
|1
|Warning! Ulta In Tukwila Will Ruin Your Hair (Oct '07)
|Dec 25
|CathrineMcmullen
|24
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|Dec 23
|sympathyforthedevil8
|422
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC