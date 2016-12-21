One last chance to say goodbye to the Capitol Hill Value Village
We said goodbye to its temporary incarnation as Capitol Hill Arts District community space V2 with a dance party. A fitting farewell for its funky fresh life as the center of Capitol Hill thrifting starts Tuesday and lasts three nights as the old Kelly Springfield Truck Company turned REI turned Value Village hosts the Punk Rock Flea Market for one last gasp of creosote and dust on 11th Ave: CHS broke the sad news in October 2015 that the popular Capitol Hill location of the thrift shop chain was preparing to close after one final Halloween.
