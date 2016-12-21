High-speed Lake City crash leads to m...

High-speed Lake City crash leads to murder charge

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

A 26-year-old Lynnwood man is charged with murder after his car turned over during a Lake City police chase, leading to the death of a passenger. Yasin Ibrahim is charged with second-degree murder after allegedly driving from cops at more than 100 mph through city streets Dec. 8 before losing control of his car near an Interstate 5 onramp.

