Hearing Examiner sides with Queen Anne Community Council on backyard cottage appeal
The Queen Anne Community Council board member and the "Yes in my backyard" activist sit on opposite sides of the debate on loosening backyard cottage regulations. It was Kaplan and the Community Council that won a key battle last month, when the city's hearing examiner ruled in their favor on an appeal regarding the determination of non-significance in relation to the State Environmental Policy Act.
