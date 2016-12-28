Hand over your keys to Uber: Ride-sharing company and the Seattle...
The sponsors of a pop-up concert held at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Pioneer Square's Occidental Park may have come a bit as a surprise for the crowd gathered to hear the sounds of local band Hey Marseilles. Before the musical group started crooning its folk-rock tunes, representatives from the City of Seattle's Department of Transportation and Uber came on stage to deliver a message.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Herald.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Tue
|sympathyforthedevil8
|9
|the real truth about the jews
|Mon
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16)
|Dec 26
|ETG
|31
|amozon
|Dec 26
|kyman
|1
|Warning! Ulta In Tukwila Will Ruin Your Hair (Oct '07)
|Dec 25
|CathrineMcmullen
|24
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|Dec 23
|sympathyforthedevil8
|422
|Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10)
|Dec 22
|Klaus ristau
|8
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC