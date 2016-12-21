Give Your Time: White Center Food Ban...

Give Your Time: White Center Food Bank needs help next Friday

Saturday Dec 24

It's a gift only you can give your time. Here's a request from the White Center Food Bank : Are you available to help weigh and count the inventory of the White Center Food Bank? We start at 9 am and go until it's done .

