Give Your Time: White Center Food Bank needs help next Friday
It's a gift only you can give your time. Here's a request from the White Center Food Bank : Are you available to help weigh and count the inventory of the White Center Food Bank? We start at 9 am and go until it's done .
Read more at West Seattle Blog.
