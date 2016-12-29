Free parking and special celebrations mark the Junction New Years Eve
The West Seattle Junction merchants feel it's important to stay safe while celebrating incoming 2017. On Saturday, December 31st from 7pm through Sunday, January 1st 10am we invite you to leave your car overnight in one of our FREE Junction parking lots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Herald.
