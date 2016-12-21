FOLLOWUP: Hit-run crash survivor in intensive care as family asks for ...
At 24, Levi Gryniewski had already been working hard for five years to build up his landscaping business in West Seattle. Now a hit-and-run driver has left him in the hospital, seriously injured, in danger of losing everything he's worked for, says his father Bruce .
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|Fri
|sympathyforthedevil8
|422
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Fri
|Ex Resident
|8
|Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10)
|Thu
|Klaus ristau
|8
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Thu
|sympathyforthedevil8
|11
|starbucks built on indian graves in Elizabethto...
|Dec 21
|Starbucks on graves
|1
|Pike Street Senior Center - Hello Jeannie Falls
|Dec 19
|No Way United
|2
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec 19
|Rob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC