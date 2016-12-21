FOLLOWUP: 1,000 books donated to West Seattle Girl Scout's library project
We told you earlier this month about West Seattle Girl Scout Alina Guyon 's Gold Award project to build a library in a Ugandan refugee camp. She asked for donations, and the community responded! She sent this update: A big Thank You to VAIN hair salon and the West Seattle community for bringing in over 1000 books! The books are all in amazing condition and will help make the library very diverse in topics.
