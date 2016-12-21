Despite apps and promo codes, big December for DUI stops around East Precinct
Early Friday morning between midnight and 3 AM, East Precinct officers made three DUI stops including one just before last call in the heart of the entertainment district at Harvard and Pike. The stops come in a busier than usual month for impaired driver calls for police across Capitol Hill and the Central District even as impaired drivers have more and more options to be passengers.
