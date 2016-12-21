CHS Pics | Festival of Lights 5777 fr...

CHS Pics | Festival of Lights 5777 from E Pike party to Cal Anderson menorah lighting

The reason we say "happy holidays," of course, and not only "Merry Christmas," is because this is a time of many celebrations on Capitol Hill. CHS was lucky enough to attend one of our favorites of the season again Tuesday night as community groups gathered at E Pike's Gay City for the annual Light the Night party.

