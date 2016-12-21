Capitol Hill Historical Society forms...

Capitol Hill Historical Society forms to preserve, find new stories of old Capitol Hill

1 hr ago

A group of history buffs have decided to combine their hobby with their community as they follow suit of other neighborhoods to form the Capitol Hill Historical Society . Tom Heuser and Rob Ketcherside joined forces to try and organize the community group with a focus on researching and recording the historical stories of the neighborhood.

