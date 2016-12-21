Capitol Hill Historical Society forms to preserve, find new stories of old Capitol Hill
A group of history buffs have decided to combine their hobby with their community as they follow suit of other neighborhoods to form the Capitol Hill Historical Society . Tom Heuser and Rob Ketcherside joined forces to try and organize the community group with a focus on researching and recording the historical stories of the neighborhood.
|the real truth about the jews
|13 hr
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16)
|19 hr
|ETG
|31
|amozon
|Mon
|kyman
|1
|Warning! Ulta In Tukwila Will Ruin Your Hair (Oct '07)
|Sun
|CathrineMcmullen
|24
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|Dec 23
|sympathyforthedevil8
|422
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Dec 22
|sympathyforthedevil8
|11
|starbucks built on indian graves in Elizabethto...
|Dec 21
|Starbucks on graves
|1
