Zimbabwe: Stakeholders Call for Minerals and Marketing Authority Transformation
A committee of Parliament is calling on Government to reconsider its intention to transform the Minerals and Marketing Authority of Zimbabwe into an exploration company, arguing there is no co-relation between the functions the new institution would be charged with. The transformed institution would retain its traditional mandate of marketing all the country's mineral resources except for gold and silver while shepherding beneficiation.
