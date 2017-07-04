Yellowstone reaches 878 earthquakes i...

You don't have to be a geologist to understand that an earthquake in the vicinity of a volcano could be a disaster waiting to happen, but what if there were nearly 900 quakes near a supervolcano? That is the situation that is playing out right now in Yellowstone National Park, where 878 earthquakes have struck since June 12. Most of the quakes had a very low magnitude, but the strongest one, which was recorded on June 15, had a magnitude of 4.4. The park rests atop one of the most dangerous supervolcanoes on the planet, prompting fears that it could be about to blow. Any doubts about its active state can be dispelled by the sight of Old Faithful, shooting water up every few hours.

