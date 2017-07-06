Western Montana rattled by strong earthquakes
An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday. The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit just after midnight about 6 miles southeast of Lincoln.
