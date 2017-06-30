USGS deletes magnitude 3.7 earthquake report in Sonoma
The United States Geological Survey sent an alert on a magnitude 3.7 earthquake just south east of Sonoma Friday morning, but the quake apparently never happened. The USGS recorded the epicenter was five miles southwest of Sonoma and 12 miles north west of Vallejo at 9:04 a.m. local time.
