SOCAR conducts geophysical exploration

"Razvedgeofizika" of the Geophysics and Geology Department of Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR conducts complex geophysical exploration work on regional oil and gas bearing profiles in the Yevlakh-Agjabedi trough in Azerbaijan. SOCAR reported that two-dimensional seismic surveys on four profiles of the oil and gas region on the territory of 312 linear kilometers, as well as gravimetric and magnetometric investigations in the volume of 340 linear kilometers are envisaged for the purpose of the regional tracking of the Mesozoic-Cenozoic deposits and the study of the thickness of sediment complexes of various ages, according to the report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.