Small Earthquake Shakes Residents In Alfalfa County

The 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck at approximately 6:50 a.m. Its epicenter was located just two miles east, northeast of Jet, six miles west of Nash and ten miles north of Goltry. According to the United States Geological Survey , earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.