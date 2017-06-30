Seen: Rocking at the Museum After Dar...

Seen: Rocking at the Museum After Dark soiree

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Especially this year when its signature fundraiser, Museum After Dark, put the spotlight on the museum's "bold and inspired" geology collection and its curator of geology, James Hagadorn. Sure, the 550 guests could view specimens from around the world that are on display in the Coors Hall of Gems and Minerals and place bids on pieces of rhodochrosite, malachite, okenite and other colorful minerals donated by The Collector's Edge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loud a booma heard as earthquake shakes city ne... Jun 27 donmaps 3
News Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16) Jun 23 Abc 2
News No, the 'big one' didn't hit California Wednesday Jun 23 okimar 7
News Interior Department agency removes climate chan... Jun 18 C Kersey 22
News Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy... May '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy... May '17 Ms Sassy 1
News Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl... Apr '17 xray45 4
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,496 • Total comments across all topics: 282,177,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC