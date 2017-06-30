Seen: Rocking at the Museum After Dark soiree

Especially this year when its signature fundraiser, Museum After Dark, put the spotlight on the museum's "bold and inspired" geology collection and its curator of geology, James Hagadorn. Sure, the 550 guests could view specimens from around the world that are on display in the Coors Hall of Gems and Minerals and place bids on pieces of rhodochrosite, malachite, okenite and other colorful minerals donated by The Collector's Edge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.