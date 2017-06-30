Philippine quake knocks over building, injures dozens
A strong, shallow earthquake shook the central Philippines on Thursday, injuring dozens of people, including at least 10 in a collapsed building, knocking out power in some areas and sending villagers fleeing from their homes, officials said. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 6.5 and struck at a depth of 6.5 A building collapsed in Kananga, injuring at least 10 people and trapping an unspecified number of others, Vice Mayor Elmer Codilla said.
