NOAA gives more time to comment on offshore seismic tests
Federal regulators are giving people two more weeks to comment on plans for permitting seismic testing offshore because of the deluge of comments already received. Drill-or-don't-drill has become a controversy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loud a booma heard as earthquake shakes city ne...
|Jun 27
|donmaps
|3
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16)
|Jun 23
|Abc
|2
|No, the 'big one' didn't hit California Wednesday
|Jun 23
|okimar
|7
|Interior Department agency removes climate chan...
|Jun 18
|C Kersey
|22
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May '17
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Apr '17
|xray45
|4
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC