New study shows West Antarctic Ice Sheet loss over the last 11,000 years

IMAGE: Sediment cores were collected from Pine Island Bay in West Antarctica using the German research vessel RV Polarstern. view Reporting this week in the journal Nature , an international team of researchers led by British Antarctic Survey explains that wind-driven incursions of warm water forced the retreat of glaciers in West Antarctica during the past 11,000 years.

