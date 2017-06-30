New study shows West Antarctic Ice Sheet loss over the last 11,000 years
IMAGE: Sediment cores were collected from Pine Island Bay in West Antarctica using the German research vessel RV Polarstern. view Reporting this week in the journal Nature , an international team of researchers led by British Antarctic Survey explains that wind-driven incursions of warm water forced the retreat of glaciers in West Antarctica during the past 11,000 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loud a booma heard as earthquake shakes city ne...
|Jun 27
|donmaps
|3
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16)
|Jun 23
|Abc
|2
|No, the 'big one' didn't hit California Wednesday
|Jun 23
|okimar
|7
|Interior Department agency removes climate chan...
|Jun 18
|C Kersey
|22
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May '17
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Apr '17
|xray45
|4
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC