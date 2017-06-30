New Studies of Ancient Concrete Could...

New Studies of Ancient Concrete Could Teach Us to Do as the Romans Did

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Science Blog

A new look inside 2,000-year-old concrete - made from volcanic ash, lime , and seawater - has provided new clues to the evolving chemistry and mineral cements that allow ancient harbor structures to withstand the test of time. The research has also inspired a hunt for the original recipe so that modern concrete manufacturers can do as the Romans did.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Science Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loud a booma heard as earthquake shakes city ne... Jun 27 donmaps 3
News Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16) Jun 23 Abc 2
News No, the 'big one' didn't hit California Wednesday Jun 23 okimar 7
News Interior Department agency removes climate chan... Jun 18 C Kersey 22
News Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy... May '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy... May '17 Ms Sassy 1
News Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl... Apr '17 xray45 4
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,712 • Total comments across all topics: 282,256,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC