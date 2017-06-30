New Studies of Ancient Concrete Could Teach Us to Do as the Romans Did
A new look inside 2,000-year-old concrete - made from volcanic ash, lime , and seawater - has provided new clues to the evolving chemistry and mineral cements that allow ancient harbor structures to withstand the test of time. The research has also inspired a hunt for the original recipe so that modern concrete manufacturers can do as the Romans did.
