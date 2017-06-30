New member 'stunned' that groundwater...

New member 'stunned' that groundwater commission is not further along ...

The Capital Area Groundwater Commission had a feisty, three-hour meeting Monday morning, the first full gathering since it came under increased scrutiny from the state. Two main issues were on the table - passing a budget for the next fiscal year and discussing how to address management of the aquifer under Baton Rouge, since the commission is now required to submit semi-annual reports to the Louisiana Legislature.

