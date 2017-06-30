Montana Earthquake Is Felt For Hundre...

Montana Earthquake Is Felt For Hundreds Of Miles Early Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: News 88.9 KNPR

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 startled many people out of their sleep in western Montana early Thursday. The shallow quake was felt for hundreds of miles from its epicenter southeast of Lincoln, including in parts of neighboring states and in Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loud a booma heard as earthquake shakes city ne... Jun 27 donmaps 3
News Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16) Jun 23 Abc 2
News No, the 'big one' didn't hit California Wednesday Jun 23 okimar 7
News Interior Department agency removes climate chan... Jun 18 C Kersey 22
News Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy... May '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy... May '17 Ms Sassy 1
News Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl... Apr '17 xray45 4
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,948 • Total comments across all topics: 282,305,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC