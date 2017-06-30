Magnitude 6.9 quake hits Philippines: USGS
An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck southwest of the Philippine city of Tacloban on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury from the quake, which hit at a depth of 41 km about 580 km southwest of the capital, Manila.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loud a booma heard as earthquake shakes city ne...
|Jun 27
|donmaps
|3
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16)
|Jun 23
|Abc
|2
|No, the 'big one' didn't hit California Wednesday
|Jun 23
|okimar
|7
|Interior Department agency removes climate chan...
|Jun 18
|C Kersey
|22
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May '17
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Apr '17
|xray45
|4
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC