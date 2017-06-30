Iraq Shewashan Industry Report by Production, Consumption and Forecast 2022
Summary Iraq Shewashan Project Panorama, a comprehensive overview of the asset. This upstream report includes detailed qualitative and quantitative information on the asset, provides a full economic assessment and reflects several parameters including geological profile, asset development and specific challenges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loud a booma heard as earthquake shakes city ne...
|Jun 27
|donmaps
|3
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16)
|Jun 23
|Abc
|2
|No, the 'big one' didn't hit California Wednesday
|Jun 23
|okimar
|7
|Interior Department agency removes climate chan...
|Jun 18
|C Kersey
|22
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May '17
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Apr '17
|xray45
|4
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC