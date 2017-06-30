Iowa DNR announces layoffs to offset budget cut
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has announced layoffs and will dissolve its forestry bureau to offset a $1.2 million reduction in its budget. The agency confirmed Wednesday it's eliminating eight positions, including state geologist and animal feeding operations coordinator.
