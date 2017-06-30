How ships suck diamonds from under se...

How ships suck diamonds from under seafloor with vacuum hoses

Read more: South China Morning Post

Last year, mining companies extracted US$600 million worth of diamonds off the Namibian coast, sucking them up in giant vacuum-like hoses Deep beneath this frigid stretch of the Atlantic Ocean, some of the world's most valuable diamonds are scattered like lost change. The discovery of such gems has sparked a revolution in one of the world's most storied industries, sending mining companies on a race for precious stones buried just under the seafloor.

